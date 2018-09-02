Hand, David C., - 71, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on August 30, 2018. David was born in Philadelphia to Carlton Hildreth Hand and Betty Moore Hand and lived most of his life in the Cape May area. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans and the VFW. David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rita Jancsura, three children, David C. (Shalynn) Hand, Jr., Christina Marie (Drew) Fisher and Sharon F. (Donny) Haftl, siblings Marsha Rosenfeld, Karen (Jak) Aspenberg, James (Gwen) Hand and Jason Hand, twelve Grandchildren, Ashley, Greg, AJ, David, Breanna, Stephanie, Marissa, Shannon, Ryan, Joshua, Sarah and Asa and one Great Grandchild, Isabella and many nieces and nephews. David is predeceased by his parents and his brother Todd Jeffrey Hand. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 5th at 11am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, friends may call prior to the service from 9am-11am. Burial will immediately follow the service at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations can be made in David's memory to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
