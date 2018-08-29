Hand, Dottie L., - 95, of Pomona, passed away peacefully on Saturday at Royal Suites, Galloway with her daughter by her side. Dottie was born in Oceanville, she was an area resident all of her life. She worked many years as a Nurse's Aide for Atlantic County, Our Ladies Residence and the Atlantic City Hospital. She was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church where she was a Deaconess and a Sunday School Teacher. She most recently attended Jersey Shore Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husbands, George Bruce and Frank T. Hand; her daughters, Dottie Owens, Shirley Sayers, and Janet Murray; her sisters, Anna Judge, Virginia Stewart, Sally Post, Mildred Stewart, and Helen Shaw. She is survived by her daughter, Edith Rowan and her son, George Bruce; and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield from 10am til 11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Salem Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.