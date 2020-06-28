Hand, Pauline C., - of Mays Landing, died suddenly in Mt. Holly, NJ following a massive stroke on June 26, 2020. Until recent years, she had been a life-long resident of Mays Landing, NJ where she and husband Walter N. Hand owned and operated N.E. Hand and Son Hardware store on Main St. They retired after over 50 years in the business to enjoy more time with their 8 grandchildren: Heather, Holly, Laurel (McGarvie); Katie, Christopher (Hand); Ryan, Kyle, Sean (Morris). Last summer, Pauline celebrated her 90th birthday by attending a Phillies game where her entire section sang, cheered, and "high fived" her. Pauline was the firstborn child of Mary and John D. Meyer of Minotola. Later, the family included brothers Martin and John and sister Marie. In 1947, Pauline was graduated from Vineland HS, and shortly afterwards met future husband, Walt, at the Mays Landing skating rink in what was then Lenape Park. They were married at the Mays Landing Methodist church in 1951, directly across from what would be their future business. Pauline and Walt enjoyed 58 years of marriage until Walt's death in 2009. In later years, Pauline and Walt both had enjoyed the Presbyterian services of pastor John Ash. As a young mother to Carolyn (Paul McGarvie), Walter Hand Jr. (Bernadette), and Valerie (John Morris), Pauline was a Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout leader, and community supporter always cheerfully helping others. Known for playing with the children, she will be missed by her 9 great-grandchildren who expected her "to live to be 100...maybe even 200!" The Order of the Eastern Star enjoyed the benefit of Pauline's membership for over 50 yrs (PGO) in two separate chapters: Dewey Chapter # 155 and Keystone Chapter #69. She also had held various positions of leadership at the district and state levels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Eastern Star Charity Foundation of NJ; please designate SCHOLARSHIP FUND and send checks to Kerry Malone Clapp (8 Allen Terrace Netcong, NJ 07857). Services for Pauline will be conducted at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St. in Mays Landing on Thursday, July 2. Public viewing: 9:30 am- 11:00 am followed directly by funeral services. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

