Hand, Robert L, - 69, of Falls Church, VA, on Nov. 13, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Bob was born in Millville and attended St. Mary Magdalene grade school and Millville High School. He graduated from St. Vincent college in Latrobe, PA, and the attended Univ. of Illinois for an advanced degree in aeronautical engineering. He last worked as a consultant dealing with advance computer design and repair. Bob was predeceased by his parents Addison and Mary (Haines) Hand and his brother, Thomas, of Rhode Island. He is survived by his sister Joyce Rieck of Leesburg, NJ, and his brothers Richard and Bruce of Millville, NJ. and several nieces and nephews. At his request, he was cremated, and there are no immediate plans for a memorial service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.