Hand, Sara R., - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away June 16, 2019. She was born in Cape May Court House to the late Nathan and Marie Livingston. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Hand in 2000. Sara is survived by her children: Robert, Paul, Fran, and Jonathon Hand; as well as 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
