Handy, Charles H., - 81, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, in the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland, NJ. Born and raised in Winslow, NJ he was a lifelong South Jersey resident. Mr. Handy was a retired truck driver for MIT of Hammonton. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Handy was predeceased by his daughter Charlene Handy Johnson. He is survived by his four sons, Charles H. Handy, Jr., Herbert Handy, Sylvester Handy; Shawn Handy; one daughter, Leonora Ellis; three sisters, Louella Freeman, Marie Covington, Beatrice Moorman; two brothers, James Handy, Robert Handy; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Winslow Methodist Cemetery.

