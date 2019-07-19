Haney, Catherine Lynn (NEE SIRACUSA), - 64, of Lantana, Florida passed away July 14, 2019, at the Florida Medical Center from injuries sustained from an auto accident. Cathy grew up in Ventnor, N.J. She went to St. James Grammar School, and Holy Spirit High School. Shortly after graduating she moved to Florida and was a resident until her passing. She is predeceased by her parents Peter Richard and Elizabeth Mae Siracusa. Cathy is survived by her daughter Kanathy, and grandson Daniel. Her sisters Marlene (Richard) Hill, Linda (John) Goff, Susan Steward, and brother Richard Siracusa. Also many nieces and nephews. Cathy's memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Tags

Load entries