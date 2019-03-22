Hangstorfer, Tracey A. "Tray", - 53, of Ventnor, loving daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away suddenly into the hands of the Lord on March 18th at age 53. Tracey was a graduate of ACHS and went on to further her education at Mercer Community College for telecommunications. After graduating, she went on to pursue her dream and move to New York City. Tracey worked in Manhattan for many years at Devlin Productions doing what she loved before returning to Ventnor. She was a diehard Yankees fan, avid music lover, loved watching old movies and being surrounded by family and friends. Tracey was loved by all that knew her for her loving personality, loyal friendships, and kind heart. Her devotion to her family was like no other. Tracey was a caregiver to her mother for many years during her lengthy illness. She had an unbreakable bond with her sisters and was a devoted aunt who enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephew. Survived by her father William Hangstorfer (Victoria); sisters Dawn Leone (Rich), Sue Puglisi (Chris); nieces Alexa Leone, Giuliana Puglisi; nephew Nicholas Puglisi; Half-sister Kristin Curiale; half-brother William Hangstorfer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by her mother, Susanne Hangstorfer (nee Crowe) and grandmother Catherine Hangstorfer. Tray, thank you for being you. Your one in a million and will be sadly missed. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm followed by a 2pm service on Sunday, March 24th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
