Hanlon, Audrey Ruth (Montet), - 73, of N Cape May, and Port Saint Lucie, Florida; formerly of Jackson, New Jersey; passed away peacefully on August 25, 2018, in Stuart, Florida. Predeceased by her parents, Albert A. and Miriam E. Montet, she is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas F. Hanlon; three children, Daniel Hanlon (and Sari Baker of Boynton Beach, Florida), Wendy Jameson (and Michael Jameson of Lake Worth, Florida), and Amy E. Hanlon (of Toms River, New Jersey); three grandchildren, Riley Jameson, Fisher Jameson, and Lorenza Hanlon; six grand-dogs; and a sister, Margaret M. Montet (and Fred Peters of Hamilton and North Cape May, New Jersey). A graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School, Mrs. Hanlon worked for many years as a secretary and then at Paul Kimball Hospital in Lakewood, New Jersey, now known as Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. She held multiple positions there, ultimately retiring as a benefits specialist. She was also a devoted homemaker, and created a loving and welcoming home for her husband, children, and guests. Family and friends will attest to her unfailing thoughtfulness of sending greeting cards for almost every occasion. She was an avid collector of books, and was a lifelong voracious reader. "No matter what the book," she often said, "I always learn some new interesting fact." She loved dolls and collected all kinds. Many represent classic characters in literature, historic figures, and places she had visited. She was also fond of baskets, china, pottery, and crystal, and had a shrewd eye for adding pieces to her collections. Once retired, Mrs. Hanlon traveled often, usually with her husband, and sometimes with other family members. She visited most of the countries of Europe, islands of the Caribbean, and much of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She enjoyed tours and cruises especially, because of the social engagement these kinds of travel facilitate. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of the places she'd visited and the places she still hoped to explore. Her favorite quote, by Saint Augustine, combines her two passions: "The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page." A Mass of Christian Burial for Audrey will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 9:30am at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, 520 Lafayette Street, Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 8:30am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River or the Cape May County Library. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
