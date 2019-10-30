Hann, Althea Mary, - of Vineland, NJ blessed us with her presence on October 23, 2019, and went home to be with the Lord on that same day. She was the beloved daughter of Lester Paul Hann and Dawn Dougherty. Surviving in addition to her parents are her maternal grandparents; Sue (Hiltner) Lewis wife of Raymond, Bob Dougherty Husband of Janet, paternal grandparents; Jane Hann wife of John Brown, aunts; Nikki Hann, Melissa Green wife of Gavin, Robyn Dougherty companion of Mark Hays, uncle; John Dougherty husband of Erin. Paul and I would like to thank everyone who has visited, called, texted, and had us in your prayers. Althea Mary Hann was born the morning of October 23, 2019, at 2:18 am weighing 2 pounds 9 ounces..30 weeks 1-day gestation. The doctors tried everything possible to help her but the stress was too much for her tiny body and she passed away 2 hours later at 4:19 am. We would like to thank our parents, friends, siblings, and the staff at Inspira, Vineland for being there for us through this extremely difficult time. Mommy and Daddy love you Thea! Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Althea's memory to https://thetearsfoundation.org/donate/. To leave condolences or pay respects please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
