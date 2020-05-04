HANNAN, WILLIAM LOWELL, - 86, of Tuckahoe, died April 24, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born October 8, 1933 in Bridgeton, the third of four children born to David and Luella Hannan. He was raised on a dairy and crop farm. After marrying, he continued to live in Bridgeton, where his first two children were born. Eventually, in 1968, he moved his family to Tuckahoe and would have two more children. He would live in this same house for the next 51 years. He worked as a house painter, primarily in Avalon and Stone Harbor, for over 40 years. He loved baseball, telling jokes, nature, and gardening, especially growing and sharing his famous tomatoes. He served as an elder in the Bridgeton Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, then for many decades in the Woodbine Congregation, and most recently in the Cape May Congregation. He was known for his extensive bible knowledge, and for visiting ones in their homes to discuss bible topics and share various helpful scriptures with them. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della; four children- Alan, Craig (Karen), Joel (Jessica) and Janeen; as well as grandchildren, nieces & nephews (all of southern NJ), a brother David Hannan (of FL) and sister Mary Hannan (of Galloway). Memorial service to be via video conference on May 9 at 3:00 PM- with a photo slideshow preceding the service, viewable starting 5:00 PM Friday. To request slideshow link, please email: billhannanmemorial@gmail. com

