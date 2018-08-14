Hannings, Louise, - 81, of Ocean City, NJ passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she had lived in Roslyn, Pa before moving to Ocean City in 2000. Louise was a graduate of Little Flower High School. She was predeceased by her husband: Francis J. Hannings and grandson: Ryan Anthony Hannings. Surviving are her children: Mark (Tara) Hannings of Flourtown, Pa, Jason (Monica) Hannings, Lansdale, Pa, Stacy (Thomas) Bender of Philadelphia, Pa, Megan (William) Marchese of Ardsley, Pa. Also surviving are three sisters: Patricia Roats, Veronica Purul, Margaret Nacios, 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, August 16, 2018 (her 82nd birthday) at 10 o'clock from St. Augustine's R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions to Little Flower Alumni Assoc., ATTN: Sister Joan M. Ames, Director of Admissions, 1000 West Lycoming Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19140. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.