Hannon, Donna Marie, - 68, of Folsom, passed away peacefully March 30th, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born Jan 10th, 1952 in Vineland, New Jersey to Dominic and Gloria Ieropoli. Donna loved spending time with her family, packing up a picnic and taking adventures to different places, mostly historic areas. She enjoyed cooking with family and making us laugh while doing it. She had the biggest heart, especially for animals. For many years, Donna worked as a slot technician at the Taj-Mahal. Donna is survived by her three children, John (Laura) Hannon, Beverly (Christopher) Deptula, and her youngest daughter Michelle R. Hannon; her brother and wife, Dominic and Sandy Ieropoli, their three children and nine grandchildren; her father Dominc Ieropoli, Sr. Donna was preceded in death by her mother Gloria Ieropoli. Interment was held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
