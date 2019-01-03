Hannon, Jean Marie, - 80, of Atlantic City, NJ entered into rest early morning on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Somers Place in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. Born in Atlantic City, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Alexander and Marie Elizabeth (Roth) Roddy. She took great pride that she was a native of Atlantic City. She graduated from high school there in 1956. Jean worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as a computer specialist for 39 years, until her retirement in 2005. Jean started the group "Parents Without Partners" and also served as the president of the Warwick Condominium Association, where she lived for the last 17 years. Jean was well known for her love of the ocean, and she adored the view from her apartment as well as her cabana which she reserved every year and enjoyed sharing with her family and friends. Jean leaves behind her son; Michael (Maureen) Hannon, granddaughter; Cynthia Hannon, brother; Martin (Deborah) Roddy, many nieces and nephews, and her dear long-time friends; Betty Chambers and Billie Hackett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's Life Celebration & Memorial Service on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 11:00 am at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment of cremated remains will be immediately following at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Ranch Hope for Boys, PO Box 325, Alloway, NJ, 08001. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Jean please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com .
