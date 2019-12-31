Hannum, Ethel "Kathie" (née Highley), - of Vineland, died peacefully, with her children gathered around her, on December 26th in Pomona, NJ, at the age of 93. Ethel is survived by her children; daughter Maryella Hannum of Princeton, NJ; daughter Holly Ulland (née Hannum) of Folsom, NJ; son Harold Hannum Jr. of Galloway, NJ, and daughter Tricia McQuarrie (née Hannum) of Upper Township, NJ, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also affectionately known and loved as "Aunt Kathie" by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Hap" T. Hannum Sr. of Linwood, NJ; and eldest daughter Constance Elaine Hannum of Linwood, NJ. Ethel was born on January 2, 1926 in Phillipsburg, Kansas to her father John W. Highley and mother Ella Highley. Ethel was the youngest of five children (siblings; John, Tom, Hazel, and Lucille). She attended school in a one room schoolhouse through the 8th grade, when she was then needed at home to help work the family farm after the passing of her father. She met Harold T. Hannum Sr. during WW II when he was stationed in Hayes, Kansas, prior to being stationed in Saipan. After the war, Harold borrowed a friend's car and returned to Kansas in December of 1945 to marry Ethel. She then left Kansas and moved to Linwood, NJ with her husband. Over the course of fifteen years, the couple welcomed five children into their home, raising them alongside the extended Hannum family living in the Linwood, NJ area. Her children will remember her as a driven and determined mother who was strong willed when it came to meeting any obstacles that came her way, and tenacious in pressing forward throughout her life. Ethel was accomplished at many skills that seem unique today, such as cleaning the fish and ducks of the extended family when they hunted, and babysitting for friends to earn extra income to provide the special things her children needed, such as school graduation rings or sewing prom dresses. She was a dedicated homemaker who was focused on providing for the everyday needs of her family, cooking special meals and desserts that were the hallmarks of many family traditions. She was a witty person and loved to collect furniture, trinkets and memorabilia, such as humorous signs and sayings that lined the walls of her home. She was a longtime member of the Central United Methodist church of Linwood, NJ before moving to Vineland, NJ. She was also a member of the Republican Club, a local women's Ladies Auxiliary, the Women's League, and a monthly women's birthday club that connected her to her extended community in the Linwood, NJ area. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Middleton Stroble Zale funeral home in Somers Point, NJ. Ethel will be laid to rest in Friends Cemetery in Linwood, NJ. Pastor Sean Griffith, a family friend, will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ethel's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leukemia Foundation (or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society) or to a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
-
Pay Less Liquors owner Lenny Varvaro's "Happy Place" is on his boat in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.