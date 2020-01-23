Hanselmann, Diana (nee DeMarco), - 91, of Galloway, passed away on January 20, 2020. She graduated from Hammonton High School in 1946 and Pierce Business School in 1950. Diana was a secretary for the People's Bank for 12 years until the births of her daughters. She worked as a bookkeeper for Chatsworth Cranberry Association for 23 years. Diane loved bookkeeping and held several part-time jobs after retirement. She loved family and hosting holiday dinners, traveling and lunches with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Hanselmann and her loving sisters and brothers. Diana is survived by her daughters, Donna Hess, Elizabeth (Charles) Michel, and Jill Garbutt; her sister, Amelia Todara; her brother, Philip (Josephine) DeMarco; her loving grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with a service at 12:00 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
