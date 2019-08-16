Hanselmann, Joseph E., - 79, of Newark, NJ entered into rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, NJ he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Rita (Griffith) Hanselmann. He was the devoted husband of Noreen L. (Clark) Hanselmann. Joseph was a proud 60-year member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. His apprenticeship started at Local #10 Newark, NJ. He then relocated to South Jersey joining Local #43 and became President. With the merger, he then became a member of Local #27 until his retirement from the John Sykes Co. He was a past Grand Knight and Life member of the Knights of Columbus. He also received the honor of Knight of The Year. Joseph was a 47-year member of Elks Lodge 2428 and was an avid NY Giants fan, but the sport closest to his heart was baseball from the Brooklyn Dodgers to the NY Mets. His sage advice to his beloved granddaughter Jaelyn was "Hold on, we don't have brakes!" Joseph will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Noreen L. Hanselmann, Daughters; Theresa (Lloyd) Vosseller, Mary (John) Koerwer, Jennifer (Johnnathan) Quaye, sons; Joseph (Marie) Hanselmann, Robert (Catherine) Hanselmann, nine grandchildren; John, Joseph, Michelle, Steven, Michael, Noelle, Andrea, Gina, Jaelyn, five Step-grandchildren, brothers; Edward (Ena) Hanselmann, John (Amy) Hanselmann, great-grandchild Benjamin Ryan Kennedy, sister; Barbara Hanselmann numerous nieces and nephews and partner in fun Jack Kelly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joseph's Life Celebration Memorial Mass on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Catholic Church 331 8th St. South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude at www.stjude.org/give. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share your fondest memory of Joseph please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
