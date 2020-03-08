Hansen, Catherine M. 'Cas', - 87, of Absecon, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on March 5, 2020. She is survived by her beloved spouse of 65 years, Roscoe Hansen, her son, Michael (Lula) Topsham, Me., her daughter, Susan McNierney (Mark) Absecon, NJ; her son Steven (Dale), Peachbottom, Pa., her grandchildren Steven D., Caroline, and Steven T., and predeceased by her daughter Patricia McSorley (Frank) Northfield, NJ. Cas was a fun-loving mother and grandmother and her family was her pride and joy and a source of many good memories. She enjoyed nothing more than being together with her family. Cas explored several occupations; a hair stylist, a typist for the Miss America Pageant, a library assistant at Stockton University, and a cage cashier at the Caesars Casino. Wherever she worked, she always had many friends, with whom she shared good times. Cas was proud of her Irish roots from County Mayo, and celebrated her heritage. She was one of the founders of the Irish American Cultural Society of South Jersey (1983), and served as the first President and authored the newsletter "The Piper". She loved Irish history, folklore, literature, music and dance. She always had a teapot on her stove, to offer a cup of tea at the kitchen table to welcome all who entered her home. Cas was an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, where she taught CCD, was a Lector, a member of the Comfort Ministry, studied Scripture, and worked in the parish office. Cas was a member of Fr. Lyons Travel Club, and enjoyed travel to Jerusalem, Rome, and Spain. Cas spent her leisure time playing golf, crocheting, and gardening. She studied Oil Painting and displayed her paintings in many local art shows. She played guitar, and had a love of creative writing, poetry, and famous quotes. She studied at ACCC, Mays Landing and Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. Cas will be deeply missed by her family, and friends. Friends may call on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. at the Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or by calling (800) 822-6344. For directions and /or condolences, please visit parselsfh@yahoo.com.
