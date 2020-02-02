Hansen , Eleanor , - 81, of Haddonfield, NJ, Eleanor Jane Hansen, 81, of Haddonfield, NJ, passed away on Friday, January 31 at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after a brief illness. Born on January 19, 1939 in New York, NY, she was raised in midtown Manhattan by her parents Cornelius and Ella Curtin. In the mid-70s, Eleanor moved to Atlantic County, NJ, and in her late 30s, she attended Stockton State College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1980. She then obtained her master's degree in English from Rutgers University, which launched her 30-year career as a college writing instructor. Over the years, Eleanor taught at Stockton State College, Rowan University, Atlantic Community College, and, in her later years, at Thomas Edison University. An avid reader and sports fan (Dodgers and Redskins), Eleanor was beloved by her students due to her strong presence in the classroom and her wide range of interests. Whether it was pop culture, modern sports, contemporary music, current and classic literature, history, or politics, Eleanor's vast knowledge base was treasured by her students. She did not miss an episode of Jeopardy, and she usually dominated. Eleanor was also a major cat lover and supporter. She is survived by her two sons Thomas and John Hansen (wife Holli Hansen) and her five grandchildren Christian, Nicholas, Benjamin, Olivia, and Crystal Hansen. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to American Association of University Women. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Eleanor Hansen. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through : McCann-Healey Funeral Home Gloucester City Phone : 856 - 456 - 1142

