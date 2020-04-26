Hansen, Robert J., - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Walter Thomas and Catherine Theresa (Gallagher) Hansen. He was the devoted husband of Anna Marie Toro-Hansen white whom he spent 34 blissful years with. Robert was a graduate of Rutger University with a BA in Psychology with a minor in Business Administration. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia and went on to work for the New Jersey Department of Labor. While at the NJ Dept. of Labor he worked as an Employment Interviewer and Counselor and retired as a Senior Interviewer. Robert will be remembered as a lover of sports of all kinds especially the Eagles. He also enjoyed reading science fiction and the history channel. Most of all he loved his grandchildren deeply and enjoyed every moment that he spent with them. Robert will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Anna Marie Toros-Hansen, sons; Patrick Hansen, Adonis Alejandro, grandchildren; Kaleb Hansen, Titus Alejandro, Lorcan Alejandro, sister; Carol Karsch, brother; Walter Hansen, and nieces; Rebecca, Erica, Nicole, Sarah. A gathering will be held to celebrate Robert's life sometime in August once circumstances will allow, please contact pwh1207@outlook.com or 609-645-8169 for more information closer to August. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Robert please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
