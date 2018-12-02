Harbison, Bruce Raymond, - 71, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Atlantic County passed away on November 20, 2018. Bruce was born on March 27, 1947, in Atlantic City. He proudly served in the US Army, Navy, Navy Reserves and Coast Guard. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After serving in several areas of law enforcement, he retired as Chief Sheriff's Officer in Atlantic County. Bruce was a 32nd degree Master Mason. A member of Trinity Lodge 79 in EHT for 43 yrs. He played a bass drum as a member of the Cape-Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade as he was proud of his Irish heritage! He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, playing golf, tinkering with old phones, drinking a Guinness and smoking an occasional cigar. He was a good man! A loving husband, Father and Grand-Pop! He was loved and respected by all that knew him! Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Raymond E. Harbison and Doris L. Mckee. He is survived by his wife of 53 yrs., Beverly J (Hand), three daughters, Candie L McCourt (Clifford Sr) of Dorothy, NJ, Sherrie L Kinsey (Howard) of Newtonville, NJ and Kristie L Drinosky (John) of Inverness, FL, seven grandchildren; Cliff Jr, Justin, Raymond, Brittanie, Jessica, Kyle and Brooke and two great grandchildren, Clifford III and Marceline. A gathering to memorialize Bruce's life will be held on Thursday, December, 6, 2018, from 10am-12noon, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 12noon. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to: Chapters Health System, 12470 Telecom Dr. #300W, Tampa, FL 33637. Info & condolences to www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.