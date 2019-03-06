Harbora, Helen Dorothy, - 97, of Villas, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born August 3, 1921 in Philadelphia, PA, Helen was married to her best friend, the late Thomas Harbora (1998) for over 58 years. Helen grew up in Philadelphia and attended Bartlet Jr. High School and married Thomas. They moved to new Jersey raising six children and was the best mom to all of us. She enjoyed the Jersey Shore beach and casinos, and had the opportunity to retire with her husband in Villas since 1985. Helen enjoyed traveling with her children and spending time with her close family. She is survived by her children Thomas Harbora (Barbara), Dennis Harbora (Joyce), Jerome Harbora (Eva), Debbie DiDomenico (Edward), Patty Harbora and Sandra Parsons. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services for Helen will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at the St. John Neumann Parish, St John Of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 9:45am to 11am. Interment will immediately follow service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
