Harcar, Sister Mary Martha, - 97, of Watchung, NJ died peacefully on March 20, 2020, at McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung, NJ. Sister Mary received her BA degree from Georgian Court, College in Lakewood and her MA degree from Seton Hall University, South Orange. She had a devotion for teaching and taught in numerous Catholic Schools throughout NJ. Survived by her sister Dr. Agnes Harcar, many nieces, nephews and Sisters of Mercy. All services are private, and a Memorial Mass will be held later. www.higginsfuneralhome.com

