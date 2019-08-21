Hare, Ian P., - 26, of Estell Manor, NJ passed away on August 17, 2019 at home. Ian graduated from Buena Regional High School, where he played soccer and baseball. He was an outstanding pitcher. He went on to York College of Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed playing rugby. He then went to Camden County College, where he played baseball and worked towards his bachelor's degree in Political Science. He was currently working for Schroer Masonry as a masonry helper. Ian enjoyed hard work and loved being outdoors. In his free time, he loved YouTube and Netflix, junk food and his Mom's arroz con pollo. He was a handsome, kind, sensitive and loving man, who was dearly loved by his many friends and family. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Isabell Garcia; paternal grandfather, Robert Hare; Uncle Paul Jackson; and Aunt Susan Garcia. Ian is survived by his parents, Pat and Terry Hare; grandmother, Margaret Hare; his girlfriend, Allison McKeen and her son, Kevin; and by his aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to list. He will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 9:00 to 1:00 PM with the service staring at 1:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Philadelphia mayor's daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman
-
Galloway's Goodfellows restaurant closes
-
Hard Rock, Ocean find footing after one year in Atlantic City
-
Video vigilante talks about setting up sex offender in Atlantic City
-
Stafford Township woman first to be sentenced in prescription fraud case
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.