Hare, Ian P., - 26, of Estell Manor, NJ passed away on August 17, 2019 at home. Ian graduated from Buena Regional High School, where he played soccer and baseball. He was an outstanding pitcher. He went on to York College of Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed playing rugby. He then went to Camden County College, where he played baseball and worked towards his bachelor's degree in Political Science. He was currently working for Schroer Masonry as a masonry helper. Ian enjoyed hard work and loved being outdoors. In his free time, he loved YouTube and Netflix, junk food and his Mom's arroz con pollo. He was a handsome, kind, sensitive and loving man, who was dearly loved by his many friends and family. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Isabell Garcia; paternal grandfather, Robert Hare; Uncle Paul Jackson; and Aunt Susan Garcia. Ian is survived by his parents, Pat and Terry Hare; grandmother, Margaret Hare; his girlfriend, Allison McKeen and her son, Kevin; and by his aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to list. He will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 9:00 to 1:00 PM with the service staring at 1:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries