Hargis, George Lee Thomas, - 77, of Atlantic City, NJ went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born to Raymond and Hattie Hargis on June 27, 1942 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was longtime employee at Trump Plaza as a custodian. He is survived by two sisters, Hattie Hargis-Davis and Doris Hargis-Blunt, two brothers Jerome Hargis and Raymond Hargis, Ralph Davis (brother in-law) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.Family and friends may attend his service on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 held at Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing 9AM Service 11AM. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC, 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994

