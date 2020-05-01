Hargrave, James E., - 61, of Pleasantville, After a year of strength, courage and heart James Edward Hargrave Jr., born on November 27th 1958 departed this life on April 24th 2020 due to illness. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Mary-Alice Hargrave, his sister Irma Jean Hargrave-Gibbs and his special Uncles Lincoln Green and Harvey Moore. James was a dedicated employee of New Jersey Transit for over 30 years. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church and a champion of the Pleasantville community. James leaves behind to celebrate his life his dearly beloved wife of 39 years Laurie Hargrave, his babygirl LaJoya I. Hargrave; his sons James E. Hargrave III and his wife Jessica, Delonce X. Hargrave, and W. Miguel Sanchez; his granddaughters Jeselle S. Hargrave and Ximora Z. Scott and special extended son Chris Fountain. His siblings Phyllis H. Evans, Sara A. Eason (Calvin); his goddaughter Daniellee` E. Evans and his special nephew Calvin Eason IV; special caregiver Dale Manning and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, family, coworkers, friends, and community children alike! The funeral services are entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225, with a motorcade memorial service on Saturday May 2. Burial following at Egg Harbor City Cemetery at 1pm. Please contact the funeral home for additional information (adams-perfect@comcast.net). The family requests that you email memories, photos, gentle thoughts and kind words to dearjamesh@google.com.
