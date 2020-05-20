Hargrove, Paula Anne, - 70, of Sewell, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 15, 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer. She was an early childhood educator and interior designer. In 1981, First Lady Paula Hargrove co-founded Christ Care Unit Missionary Baptist Church & Cathedral along with her husband Dr. Robert Hargrove Sr. She served on many ministries and community organizations. She had a servant's heart, gift of "helps", and a generous spirit. She was sophisticated, classy, and poised. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She is survived by her mother Ada Allen, her loving husband Bishop Robert F. Hargrove, Sr. D. Min., two sons- Bishop R. Fulton Hargrove Jr. ThD. (Shelia), Jeffrie Hargrove Sr. (Marcia), three daughters- Kim Hargrove-Brew, Karen Hargrove-Templeton (Nathan), and Dr. Klisa Hargrove-Loper (Arturo). Fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A virtual Celebration of her Life and Legacy will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 10:45am via live stream on ccumbcmedia YouTube channel and Facebook live. The web links can be found on the church website: christcareunitmbc.org. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
