Harkins, Doris, - 85, of West Atlantic City, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on April 13. Doris was born July 20, 1934, to John and Mary Carman of Pleasantville. Doris married her sweetheart Hugh in 1955 and moved to West AC in 1965. Doris was well-loved by the children of Washington Ave school in Pleasantville, where she worked for 25 years. She was an active member of the Yacht Club of Pleasantville and enjoyed crabbing, fishing, and boating. She also liked bingo and slots machines. Doris is survived by her loving husband Hugh, her daughter Joan (Dennis), grandchildren Joseph (Michele) and Lisa (Travis), and great-grandchildren Joseph, Alexandra, and Michael. Burial will be private.
