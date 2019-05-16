Harley, Bernice (nee Bethea), - 91, of Pleasantville, was born July 19, 1927, in Mullins, SC. She passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Bernice was graduated from Palmetto High School in Mullins and later attended Benedict College. She worked in the garment industry and in her later years as a caregiver. For more than 50 years Bernice served as one of Jehovah's Witnesses sharing the door to door ministry preaching the good news of God's Kingdom and the hope of a resurrection to a paradise earth all over Atlantic County. She is predeceased by: her parents, Nenna (Lewis) and Grant Bethea; husband, Ralph Harley; son, Ralph Bernard, infant daughter Ralphael; and grandson, Jason Harley. She is survived by: her son, Ricardo Harley and his wife, Janice; daughters, June Rachael West and Janice Harley; grandchildren, Tracye Alston, Tammar West, Rasjee and Amir Council and Shane Harley; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends including healthcare aides Kim, Nilda, Sherry and Tanya. Memorial services will be 2PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3550 Bargaintown Road, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
