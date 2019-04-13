Harlowe, Homer "Carl", - 82, of Sweetwater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born in Haysi, Va. to the late Homer and Princie (Counts) Harlow and he has been a resident of Sweetwater for the past 21 years. Carl was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Prior to his retirement, Carl worked as a branch chief at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Pomona for 38 years. He enjoyed boating, camping and model trains. Most of all, Carl loved to share time with his family. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen E. (Pryce) Harlowe of Sweetwater, his son, David C. Harlowe (Mark) of Absecon, his daughter, Brenda Kuhar (Jim) of Galloway Twp. and by his 2 grandchildren; Nikki Kuhar of Dover, De. and Kyle Kuhar (Kristin) of Galloway Twp. He is also survived by his brother Joe Harlow of Georgia, and by his sister Sue Davis (Jerry) of Richmond, Va. along with several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am prior to the service. Interment will be private at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Please share condolences with the family at wbfuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
