Harmon, Bernita Marian (Vaughn), - 82, of Pleasantville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Atlanticare Medical Center in Pomona, NJ with her loving family by her side. Bernita was born September 28, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA to Carl and EllaMae (Waters) Vaughn. She was educated in the Philadelphia Public school system and graduated from John Bartram High School, Class of 1955. Bernita advanced her studies at Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA. returning home to care for her mother, she was employed by Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Company as an Operator for 10 years. In 1963, Bernita met her husband, Augustus C. Harmon (the best man) while attending her college friend's wedding in Virginia. They were married in Philadelphia on August 28, 1965, and moved to Pleasantville, NJ where they lived happily married for approximately 55 years until her death. Mrs. Bernita Harmon also worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 5 years and as an apprentice teacher for Creative Learning Pre-School in Linwood, NJ for 8 years. She was an Instructor at Harmon's Daycare in Farmington, NJ and completed her employment history part-time with the Atlantic City Convention Authority as a Registrar. Bernita thoroughly enjoyed this position and considered herself "a person for the people." She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Bernita has been a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church in Pleasantville for over 50 years. She was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher at Salem for many years. She has served on several committees, including the Usher Board, United Methodist Women and the NAACP. Bernita is pre-deceased by her parents, a brother, two sisters and her beloved son, Augustus II. She leaves to cherish her pleasant memories and beautiful smile to her loving and devoted husband Augustus, daughter Cassandra, son Douglas, niece/Goddaughter Pamela P. Hearn, nephew/Godson Stanton Vaughn, Goddaughter Michele Jack, Grandogs: Gucci and Hailey, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends including her life-long girlfriends: Cleo V Gibson, Flo Smallwood, and Betty Jefferson. Bernita's bright smile, pleasant personality, and faith in God will always be remembered. Her favorite scripture is Psalms 23: Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Salem United Methodist Church - 815 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing: 9am-11am. Services will begin immediately following the viewing. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery on Washington Avenue in Pleasantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Augustus C. Harmon II Foundation at Salem United Methodist Church. The Harmon family wishes to thank the Atlanticare Regional Hospital in Pomona, NJ, Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ, Egg Harbor Care Center in EHT, NJ, DaVita in Pleasantville, NJ, their nursing staffs, doctors and all employees for their kindness and care. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
