Harmon, Mary J. (nee Bradley), - 84, of Linwood, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with her loving family holding her until she passed. Mary was a life-long waitress, beginning when she was just 12 years old. She started waitressing at Kents Restaurant in Atlantic City, followed by Lou's Restaurant in Ventnor. Mary ended her time waitressing at the Carnegie Deli, in Atlantic City. Mary was an incredibly hard worker, as she wanted to ensure that her daughters had a beautiful life. Mary was a proud, dedicated, and loving mother and grandmother. On a personal note, Mary was the best mom and "Gram-Cracker" anyone could ask for. She was the best Santa Clause, the best Easter Bunny, the best Cupid. She was the best cook, our best friend, and just the greatest mommy ever. She found the most joy in spending time with her family, and her four-legged pal, Moe. Mary is pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years, John Harmon, her beloved daughter, Kathleen Harmon, her mother, Catherine Bradley, her father, Joseph Bradley, and her sister Anna Marie (nee Bradley) Burns. Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Denise Fairfield, her dedicated son, Wayne Fairfield, and her granddaughter whom she cherished, Julia Fairfield. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial is private. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
