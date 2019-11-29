Harper, Callie O., - 94, of Atlantic City, passed away on November 20, 2019. Callie was born December 29, 1924 in Dothan, AL, to Bertha (Crews) and Bossie O'Bryant. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019, Saint James AME Church, New York & Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

