Harper, Franklin W. "Bud", - Passed away peacefully at home with his family on January 19, 2019, Age 93, of Westmont, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Sara J. "Sally" Harper. Loving father of Barbara H. Davidson (James B., Jr.) of Dumont, NJ and the late Douglas W. Harper, Sr. Father-in-law of Carlene Harper. Dear grandfather of Spencer Davidson (Nicole), Travis Davidson (Linn Elise), Christine O'Malley (Andrew) and Douglas W. Harper, Jr. Great grandfather of Grace O'Malley, Morgan O'Malley, Sadie O'Malley and Grant Davidson. Bud was a US Navy Veteran serving during WWII. He was an active member of many Haddon Township volunteer groups. Bud was a Cub Scout leader, Past President of Haddon Township Little League and Past President of the Haddon Township Civic Celebration Committee. He was the Manager of Camden Fire Insurance Association in Philadelphia and later the Owner of the John E. Allen Insurance Agency in Atlantic City. Bud served on the Atlantic City Kiwanis Board of Directors, the Atlantic City Moose Club and was a member of the Atlantic City Country Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Thursday January 24th from 10 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ, followed by funeral services at 11AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, the Harper family requests donations in Bud's memory be made to: Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, NJ 08016. For directions and to share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net
