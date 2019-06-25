Harrell-Molina, LouJean, - 79, of Mays Landing, departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home. She was the seventh of twelve children born to Bobriller and Clarence Harrell, in Winona, MS. She came to Atlantic City in the 1960s and found gainful employment, allowing her to raise her six children. LouJean was employed by Bally's Park Place Casino until her retirement. Her life embodied her belief that God, family, and service are keys to success in life; service to family; service to others, and service to God. LouJean was predeceased by her parents; three brothers, four sisters; and her oldest son, Donald Harrell. Surviving are her children, Antonio of Atlantic City, Marvin of Baltimore, MD, Ronald of Binghamton, NY, Patricia (Aaron Jones) of Magnolia, DE, and Michelle (Tyrone Harris) of Mays Landing; her siblings, Willie Faye Harrell, Annie Dixon, and Arthur Harrell; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a special daughter, Lori Thorpe; a special niece, Anita Witty; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance Church, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Avenue, Atlantic City. Arrangements are entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

Tags

Load entries