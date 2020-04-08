Harrell, Patricia Joyce, - 74, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on April 6, 2020. Joyce was born on February 2, 1946, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, to William E. and Mary E. Harrell and grew up in the Inlet section of Atlantic City. She attended Holy Spirit Grammar School and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1964. Joyce initially pursued a career in cosmetology and retail. She then worked as a cocktail waitress at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino (where she was known as Pat) for over 34 years, retiring in 2014. Joyce resided in Ocean City, NJ, for many years and was active in both her church and condominium association. She also enjoyed cooking, shopping, dancing, and spending time with her neighbors, family, and friends. Joyce loved to laugh and had a wonderful smile and a caring heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Joyce was predeceased by her parents and her brother William J. She is survived by her brother Lawrence E. (Mary Beth) of Cape May Court House, NJ, her niece, Patricia Nickel (Edward) of West Creek, NJ, three great nieces and nephews, a great great nephew, and many beloved cousins. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in Joyce's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Humane Society of Ocean City, or St. Damien Parish in Ocean City. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
