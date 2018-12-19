Harrigan, Helen Theodore, - 70, of Galloway, NJ entered into rest on Friday, December 14, 2018. Born on the island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines growing up on her parent's farm, she loved to climb the mango trees, pick the fruit, feed her chickens and ride her donkey Grace. She was the loving daughter of the late James and Ernestine (Bascombe) Bradshaw. She was the devoted wife of Gerald Harrigan whom she married on October 6, 1973. Helen was a realtor for various real estate companies throughout Galloway and Northfield, most recently she worked for Vanguard Property Group in Egg Harbor Twp. She was well known for her love of gardening and fashion. Helen will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband Gerald Harrigan; daughter, Jennifer (Kenny) Potishnak; granddaughter, Samantha Potishnak; brothers, Grafton (Ruvina) Moore, Carl Bradshaw, Felix Bradshaw, Noel (Tanya) Bradshaw, and sister Eileen Bradshaw. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Kenny and Billy Bradshaw. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Helen's Life celebration Green Burial Service on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 11:00 am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service. Green Burial Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/nj/donate . To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Helen please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Services entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
