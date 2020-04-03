Harris, Dana, - 55, of Absecon, a beloved cousin and friend passed away peacefully after a long illness. He led a full and meaningful life, full of love freely given to others. He left us to join his beloved mother on March 29th, 2020. Born and raised in Atlantic City, he graduated from Holy Spirit High School class of 1982. Dana was proud and truly enjoyed his 15 years working for the Beach and Boardwalk Dept. for the City of Atlantic City, never missing a day of work until he became ill. Dana had a bubbly personality and a HUGE heart, with friends and family, always held close. Dana was passionate about cars, boats, dogs (Peanut & Maui) and world events, always full of curiosity and fun. But most of all, he loved to share a good time. He filled our lives with love, our hearts with joy, and our bellies with laughs. He set a wonderful example for those whose lives he touched. Now we smile knowing that he is home in the special place reserved for him in Heaven reunited in the Lord with his mother, Sarai Kinney, and aunt, Jane Foselli (Edward). He will live on joyfully in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to be a part of his journey... FOREVER loved and remembered. Dana's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate, loving care provided by the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care and to the reliable employees of Access Link , who made sure he never missed a treatment. In lieu of flowers, we request that anyone who wishes to make a memorial contribution, make it to a charity of your choice in Dana's name. Due to the current CORONA Pandemic restrictions, arrangements are private and memorial services will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Dana, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home at 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. Tel. 609-646-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Dana Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

