Harris, Dr. Murray Thomas , - was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 22, 1925, to Harry and Myrtle Harris. He died in Edison, New Jersey on April 8, 2020, at the age of 94. Murray lived in Philadelphia as a child. The family moved to Tuckerton, NJ when he was about 15. There he met his wife, Jean Shropshire of New Gretna, NJ whom he married in 1946. He graduated from Tuckerton High School in 1943. Murray was a veteran of World War II, doing tours with the US Army in Europe and the Philippines. Murray graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University and later received a Doctorate in Chemistry from Rutgers. Murray was employed as a Research Chemist by Bell Telephone Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ and was involved in the research that led to invention of the computer. He later became Associate Professor of Chemistry at William Patterson State College Wayne, NJ. He retired at the age of 50 and spent many years traveling around the world. He and Jean enjoyed camping, hiking, and sailing, among other pursuits.The couple made their home in the Shropshire homestead on N. Maple Ave in New Gretna from 1976 to 2008, where they were actively involved in the New Gretna Presbyterian Church choir, and The Old Home Society. They spent a number of years researching and writing genealogy books about the Shropshire, Mathis and Cramer families. In 2008, the couple moved to the Senior Living Center at Seabrook in Clinton Falls, NJ where Murray spent his time volunteering in plays, discussion groups and anything that involved music. Murray loved to sing and to lead singing groups. He could play the harmonica, recorder, piano, violin and was taking cello lessons in his 80s. Murray was predeceased by his parents and younger brother. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years, Jean Shropshire Harris, who remains in Seabrook, brother-in-law Joseph Ashbrook Shropshire of Westfield, NJ, brother-in-law Lewis Barnett Shropshire and wife, Ruth, of Galax, VA, sister-in-law Mildred Shropshire Felsberg of Galloway, NJ, sister-in-law Alice Shropshire Mathis and her husband, Sylvester, of St Petersburg, FL, and as well as many nieces, nephews, other in-laws and long-time-friends, who remember him fondly. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic burial in Miller Cemetery, New Gretna will be private.
Most Popular
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Galloway Township resident dies in car accident
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
2 Bridgeton men charged after police find guns, drugs in Camden County hotel room
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.