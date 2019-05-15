Harris, Scott Allen Sr., - 60, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Herbert and Elsie (Geiser) Harris. He was the loving husband of Tonia (Williams) Harris. Scott was a graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College. He worked as a systems analyst for the FAA for twenty-nine years. He was a member of the Brigantine Elks Club and was an avid fisherman. He especially enjoyed and rooted for the Philadelphia Eagles. Scott will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Tonia Harris, daughter; Jennifer Harris, son; Scott A. Harris, Jr., grandson; Mahkai McFadden, brothers; Jeffrey (Lynne) Harris, Keith (Robin) Harris, sister; Nancy (Dave) and furry child Rocky. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Scott's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Keates Plum funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the Funeral Home from 12 noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Eagles Autism foundation at www.eaglescharitablefoundation.org/autism . Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Scott please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.