Harris, Stephen M., - 45, of Millville, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. Stephen was born in Vineland and raised in Leesburg. He attended the Atlantic County Special Services School District where he met his future wife, Mary Scott. Immediately upon his high school graduation from the Millville School District in 1996, Stephen was employed by Caesars Atlantic City as a pit clerk on the casino floor. He soon transferred to the hotel operations department as a customer services representative, a position that he held proudly for almost twenty years. He worked at Tropicana Atlantic City as a telephone operator for the past five years. Stephen enjoyed heavy metal music especially Metallica and had a fondness for tattoos. He had an easy smile that masked the physical discomfort that he endured for most of his life due to a congenital handicapping condition. Stephen inspired those around him by his drive to be successful. He was a determined man who enjoyed the freedom and dignity that a hard day's work provided him. To know him was a pleasure; to be his friend was an honor. Stephen is survived by his wife Mary Scott Harris and his siblings, Lisa Leisharue, Daniel Harris, and Glenn Harris, Jr. He was predeceased by his father Glenn Harris, his mother Patricia Wilson Harris, and his brother David Harris. He will be sadly missed by his family and the many friends that he accumulated in his short lifetime. It is no surprise to any of these individuals that Stephen met his final physical challenge with determination and resolve. Private graveside services were held at the Leesburg Cemetery. Leesburg, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Arc of Cumberland County, 1680 West Sherman Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To email condolences or post tributes, please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
