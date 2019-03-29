Harris, Terri E., - was born, December 28, 1967, in Atlantic City NJ to the late Yvonne Webber and Joseph Harris. Terrie grew up in Atlantic City with her two brothers, Roger and Richard. Terri graduated from the Atlantic City High School with the class of 1987. Terri was a life-long member of Union Baptist Temple Church in Atlantic City where she server proudly on the Ushers' Board and volunteered at the food pantry. Terri also had a joy for knitting and looked forward to holiday dinners with her family. We send Terri home to live an everlasting life with her best friend and mom Yvonne and her father Joseph. Terri leaves to cherish beautiful memories of her brother's Roger Webber of Pleasantville NJ and Richard Webber (Raina) of Atlantic City NJ. Four nephews, Arron, La-Quay, Corey, and Richard Jr. who she affectionately called PJ and two nieces Cori and Regina. Terri also had a very special uncle, Mike Harris of Pleasantville NJ and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday March 30th at Union Baptist in Atlantic City at 11am. Pennsylvania & Drexel Avenues
