Harris, Todd F., - 56, of Atlantic City, departed this life peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019. Todd, affectionately known by many as "Big Slice" or "Hussy", was born in Augusta, Georgia to Clarence and Lola Harris. As a child, he moved to Atlantic City and attended the local schools, where he played Football for the Atlantic City Dolphins. Todd graduated from Atlantic City High School, where he played Basketball for the Atlantic City Vikings. He worked as a Cook for Bally's Hotel & Casino, Sheraton Hotel, and Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino. Todd later went on to work in the Marketing Department for Flagship Resort and The Atlantic City Press. Todd was loved by so many people and he will be remembered for his positive outlook on life, outgoing personality, winning smile, good humor, quick wit, and friendly nature. He was predeceased by his Father, Clarence Harris, and Nephew, Kenneth Fenwick, Jr. Todd is survived by and will always be remembered by: his loving Mother, Lola Harris; his caring Sister, Valarie Fenwick; his caring Brother, Bernard Brathwaite; his loving Children, Todd F. Harris-Jones, Latisha Hancock, and Marshall R. Jones; his wonderful GrandChildren, Todd R. Jones, Tysir R. Jones, Nahseem Gordy-Harris, and Ma'hir Harris-Garrison; his close Nieces and Nephews, Shaheem Harris , La'Wan Fenwick, Patrick Brathwaite, Dominique Brathwaite, and Ayanna Harris; and a host of many other loving relatives and many, many friends. Big Slice will be dearly missed. A Going Home Service will be held on Friday ~ September 13th, 2019 promptly at 11:00a.m. at the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00am 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
