Harris, Tyrone, - 65, of Atlantic City, departed this life on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Tyrone was born on July 27, 1953, in Atlantic City, to Marionette Davis Harris and Frank Harris. He was a lifelong resident, having attended the local public schools, graduating from Atlantic City High School, and had attended Juilliard. Tyrone, known as "The Maestro", was a well known musician not only in this area, but had also been quite involved professionally in the music world. He had been a part of several bands locally and also with music greats Diana Ross and Billy Preston. Prior to his illness, Tyrone had been the Minister of Music at Asbury United Methodist Church for 22 years. He was director of the choir and the Asbury Band. Surviving are his wife, Valerie M., of Atlantic City; his children, Tyrone Harris, Jr. of Mays Landing, and Lahkim Shabazz of Tampa, FL; a sister, Nezida Davis of Atlanta, GA; 6 grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and many dear friends. Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. A tribute musical will be held at 7PM Friday, February 1st at Second Baptist. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
