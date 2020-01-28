Harrison, June, - 93, of Northfield, ,NJ went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pleasantville, NJ she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lenore (Smith) Fox. June worked for New Jersey Bell, now Verizon as a draftsman for over 37 years. She was chairman of the Pioneers Club for Bell Telephone which did many charitable works around the local community. June will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Linda Harrison, nieces; Susan (William) Ferris, Debbie (Bob) Hoffman, nephew; Joe Anastasi, great-niece; Julie (Daniel) Alsofrom, great-nephew; Billy (Cindy) Ferris. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband J.C. "Dick" Harrison and sister; Myrna Anastasi. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northfield Church of Christ, 2535 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of June please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
