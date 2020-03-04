Harrison, Linda L., - 74, of Northfield, NJ went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Atlantic City she was the daughter of the late J.C and June (Fox) Harrison. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She loved to paint oil paintings. She will be missed and fondly remembered by a host of cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda's Life Celebration Graveside Service on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Linda please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
