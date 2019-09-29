Harrold , Dorothea U. (Nee Ullrich), - of Ventnor, NJ, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours on September 27th. Born in Atlantic City in 1924 Dorothea the daughter of the late Walter & Myrtle Ullrich (Shoemaker). Dorothea attended the Ventnor Public Schools and a graduated from Atlantic City High School. Dorothea attended college in Philadelphia graduating in the top of her class in small business, shorthand, stenography and typing. Returning to Atlantic City, Dorothea worked for Walter D. Ullrich Inc. Dorothea married her childhood love Edward Harrold, and together they spent 49 years together prior until his death in 1995. Dorothea had once said the hardest and most rewarding job she had was being a fulltime mother to 3 boys. Dorothea leaves behind 3 sons who will greatly miss her Edward (Wendy), John and Walter (Amy). Dorothea is also survived by 4 grandchildren Charlotte, Ellen, John, Tom. Dorothea will also be remembered as a neighborhood mom and team mom to countless Ventnor Pirate football teams as well as (Pat's Little Lions) baseball teams in the 70's and 80's. Dorothea also opened her home to 20 years of Ventnor lifeguards working Washington Ave beach. Dorothea enjoyed the NYT Crossword puzzles, Golf, and Cooking culinary masterpieces. Funeral services will be handled privately by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home of Linwood Ventnor. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

