Harron, Katherine C., - 103, of Egg Harbor Township , formerly of Ventnor, NJ passed away June 3, 2020 with her family by her side. Katherine was born in Philadelphia in 1917 and was a resident of South Jersey for over 70 years. She was a devoted member of St James Parish in Ventnor. She worked at Prudential Insurance Company in Linwood for 22 years. After her retirement she loved spending time with her family, lunching with her friends and taking trips to California to visit family. Katherine is predeceased by her husband, Thomas and her grandson Joey Schallus III. She is survived by her daughters Eileen Bonner (Joe) , Regina (Scott Atkinson), Mary Ellen Siravo and Julie Harron. Her Grandchildren - Danny (Tereza), Michael and Chris Bonner (Tricia), Julie Flanagan, Nicole Thompson (Tom) and Michelle Pepper (Dustin). Her Great Grandchildren Tommy and Ayden Thompson and Landon and Laela Pepper. Close friends Liz and Don Sanford and Richard Seiler. Thank you to her nurse Regina and aide Jennifer from Angelic Hospice for the wonderful care you gave her. A special thank you to Renea Naticchione who gave her time on Sundays to administer communion and for her friendship. Due to the current restrictions, the burial will be private. Katherine was the best Mom & Nana that anyone could have hoped for and she will be forever missed. We love you Mom and thank you for all that you have done for us. Donations in Katherine's memory, if desired, may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 11 N Kenyon Ave, Margate, NJ 08402 or the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd., PO Box 5358, Atlantic City, NJ 08404. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
