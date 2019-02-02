Harry, Corey, - 90, of Vineland, and formerly of Bridgeton died at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland Wednesday evening January 30, 2019. He and his wife, Alice (nee Melli) Corey, had been married for 68 and a half years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Bruce M. Corey (Lisa DelVicario), Sharon Corey Hoffman (John B.), Joan VanParys and Steven R. Corey (Toni Rudish), ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, Gilbert Melli (Martha), Kenneth Melli (Pauline), sister-in-law, Diane Burger (Richard) and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Monday morning February 4th at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 10 until 11. The interment with military honors will take place at Overlook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made the children's charity of the donor's choice. For a more complete obit, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.