Hart, Dorsey "George", - 62, of Marmora, NJ. July 29, 1956 to March 9, 2019. George lived his childhood on Ocean City, NJ. He grew up fishing on his granddad's boat and tinkering around with cars. George always had a keen interest in engines and a gifted ability to fix them. As the mechanic, and Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor, he kept the municipal vehicles running during his 38 years with the City of Ocean City. He had many good friends at work. He loved fast cars and left his fair share of burnt rubber on the Ocean City causeway, until he settled down to build a family with his loving wife, Vicki. They raised their kids Greg, Kelly, and Jon, in Upper Township. George adored his grandkids, just as much as they loved their Pop-Pop. George was gracious through his battle with Mesothelioma, never complaining. He did however; remain stubborn as ever, fighting to live, until God took him home, surrounded by a circle of love, family, and prayer. George is terribly missed by his beloved wife of 44 years, Vicki, his devoted children, along with his entire Hart Family. Last but not least, he leaves behind his pain-in-the-butt cat, Pearl and his stunning silver, 1969 Camaro. George is predeceased by his parents Frederick and Doris Hart (Hollingshead) and his sister, Linda Smith. He is survived by his siblings, Sherry Migliaccio, (Lenny Migliaccio) Frederick Hart, (Lori Hart) and Yvonne Croll. George is survived by his wife, Victoria Hart (Bartlewski), his children Gregory Hart, (Adrianne Engle) Jonathan Hart, (Courtney Draber) & Kelly Hart, his grandchildren, Isaac Hart, Gianna & Aiden Hart, Isaiah Thompson, and Victoria Hart. The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 15th, at 1 PM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
